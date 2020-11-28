Tristan Thompson Becomes a U.S. Citizen

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Khloe Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation



Khloe Kardashian has shut down speculation that she's pregnant.?The reality TV star shared photos of her Halloween costume on Instagram, showing the mum-of-one dressed as Cleopatra alongside Tristan Thompson as Mark Antony and their two-year-old daughter True as a "royal highness".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on January 1, 1970