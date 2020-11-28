Global  
 

Tristan Thompson Becomes a U.S. Citizen

TMZ.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Tristan Thompson is all about changes these days ... and he's just changed his citizenship to the U.S. of A. Tristan was sworn in as an American citizen earlier this week ... shortly after deciding to join the Boston Celtics. Tristan was a Canadian…
