Tristan Thompson Becomes a U.S. Citizen
Tristan Thompson is all about changes these days ... and he's just changed his citizenship to the U.S. of A. Tristan was sworn in as an American citizen earlier this week ... shortly after deciding to join the Boston Celtics. Tristan was a Canadian…
Tristan Thompson Canadian professional basketball player
Khloe Kardashian Not Leaving L.A. Despite Tristan Thompson Signing with BostonTristan Thompson signing with the Boston Celtics isn't a game-changer for him and Khloe Kardashian ... other than the historic Boston-L.A. rivalry hitting closer..
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian leads celebrations as Tristan Thompson signs to Boston Celtics
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Khloe Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Boston Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn, Legendary Boston Celtics Player and Coach, Dead at 86
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
