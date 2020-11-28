Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tristan Thompson Becomes a U.S. Citizen Then Jets Off to Boston to Join the Celtics

E! Online Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
NBA champion, father, partner...And now Tristan Thompson has a new title: U.S. citizen. The 29-year-old Canadian-born athlete was sworn in at a naturalization ceremony just before...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Khloe Kardashian will split time between Boston and Los Angeles

Khloe Kardashian will split time between Boston and Los Angeles 00:46

 Khloe Kardashian will split her time between Boston and Los Angeles when Tristan Thompson begins his newly signed deal with the Boston Celtics.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Khloe Kardashian not planning to move to Boston with Tristan Thompson [Video]

Khloe Kardashian not planning to move to Boston with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian will reportedly remain in Los Angeles despite Tristan Thompson agreeing to play for basketball team, the Boston Celtics.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:41Published
Tristan Thompson Signs New Deal with Boston Celtics as Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian React [Video]

Tristan Thompson Signs New Deal with Boston Celtics as Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian React

"Congrats @realtristan13 Boston here we come!!!!" Kim Kardashian West wrote, celebrating the news of Tristan Thompson's Boston Celtics move

Credit: People     Duration: 01:24Published
Kim Kardashian leads celebrations as Tristan Thompson signs to Boston Celtics [Video]

Kim Kardashian leads celebrations as Tristan Thompson signs to Boston Celtics

Kim Kardashian led the celebrations on Sunday as it was announced that Tristan Thompson had been signed by the Boston Celtics basketball team.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Tristan Thompson's Move to the Boston Celtics

 Tristan Thompson is Boston bound! The basketball star has reached a reported two-year, $19 million deal to play for the Boston Celtics. Rob and Kim Kardashian...
E! Online Also reported by •TMZ.comUpworthyJust JaredAceShowbiz

Tristan Thompson Becomes a U.S. Citizen

 Tristan Thompson is all about changes these days ... and he's just changed his citizenship to the U.S. of A. Tristan was sworn in as an American citizen earlier...
TMZ.com Also reported by •UpworthyJust JaredESPNAceShowbiz