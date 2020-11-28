Selena Gomez Kidney Jokes Fly in 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot, Fans Pissed
Selena Gomez was the butt of a couple of jokes on the 'Saved By The Bell' reboot that many consider in bad taste -- and which even more are raging over. Mega fans of the pop star found two references to Selena's 2017 kidney transplant in the new…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Selena Gomez American singer, actress and producer
Charli D’Amelio hits 100 million TikTok followersPhoto by Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Charli D’Amelio is the first TikTok creator to hit 100 million followers. She’s..
The Verge
Selena Gomez set to play pioneering mountaineer in new biopic
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56Published
'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:39Published
Related videos from verified sources