Ellen Page Comes out as Trans, Says He's Now Elliot Page
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Ellen Page is now Elliot Page ... he's coming out as trans. The "Juno" and "Umbrella Academy" star shared his truth Tuesday morning, saying he's finally loving himself enough to pursue his "authentic self." Elliot says folks in the trans community…
Transgender Gender identity that differs from sex assigned at birth
Ellen Page Canadian actress
