Ellen Page Comes out as Trans, Says He's Now Elliot Page

TMZ.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Ellen Page is now Elliot Page ... he's coming out as trans. The "Juno" and "Umbrella Academy" star shared his truth Tuesday morning, saying he's finally loving himself enough to pursue his "authentic self." Elliot says folks in the trans community…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Transgender members celebrate 'Bhai Phonta' [Video]

Transgender members celebrate 'Bhai Phonta'

Members of the transgender community in Siliguri celebrated 'Bhai Phonta' on November 16. "We just wish to be accepted as normal humans as other people are, and be respected in society. Aren't we also someone's family members just as others are," said a member of the community.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

