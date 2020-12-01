Ellen Page Comes out as Trans, Says He's Now Elliot Page



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Transgender Gender identity that differs from sex assigned at birth Transgender members celebrate 'Bhai Phonta'



Members of the transgender community in Siliguri celebrated 'Bhai Phonta' on November 16. "We just wish to be accepted as normal humans as other people are, and be respected in society. Aren't we also someone's family members just as others are," said a member of the community. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:02 Published on December 1, 0454

Ellen Page Canadian actress You Might Like