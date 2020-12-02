Rafer Johnson Dead at 86, Olympic Legend and American Hero
Rafer Johnson -- a decorated Olympian and American hero -- has died, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 86. Johnson passed away Wednesday morning at his home in Sherman Oaks, Ca surrounded by his family. Johnson lived such an amazing life as an…
TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.
