Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Draws Packed Crowd But COVID Plan May Have Backfired

Thursday, 3 December 2020
New York City's best efforts to keep people from congregating in close quarters for the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting may have actually made it worse ... at least in one spot where folks could still catch a glimpse of the tree. There…
 The Rockefeller Center tree lighting is coming up this week, but once the tree is lit, you won't be able to just drop by.

