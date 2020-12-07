Netflix Doc Subject Daisy Coleman's Mother Dies by Suicide 4 Months After Daisy's Suicide
The mother of Daisy Coleman -- who was one of the teenage girls featured in "Audrie & Daisy," the Netflix documentary about her rape as a teenager -- has taken her own life just months after Daisy's suicide. Melinda Coleman was found dead…
Daisy Coleman American sexual abuse victim advocate
Netflix American media service company
Audrie & Daisy
