Netflix Doc Subject Daisy Coleman's Mother Dies by Suicide 4 Months After Daisy's Suicide

TMZ.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The mother of Daisy Coleman -- who was one of the teenage girls featured in "Audrie & Daisy," the Netflix documentary about her rape as a teenager -- has taken her own life just months after Daisy's suicide. Melinda Coleman was found dead…
