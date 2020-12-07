Global  
 

Daisy Coleman's Mom Melinda Passes Away By Apparent Suicide

Melinda Coleman, the mother of Daisy Coleman who was the subject the 2016 Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy, has died by apparent suicide, just four months after Daisy died by suicide. Daisy passed away at the age of 23 in August of 2020. Daisy‘s sexual assault and prevention organization SafeBAE announced the tragic news about [...]
