Jessie J Spent Christmas Eve Hospitalized After Her Meniere’s Disease Left Her ‘Deaf And Dizzy’ Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Jessie J was not in the festive spirit this week after opening up to fans on how she’d been hospitalized on Christmas Eve for Meniere’s disease. The singer’s inner ear condition had left her feeling “deaf and dizzy,” and with her health deteriorating by the hour, she decided to seek emergency treatment at a Los Read More 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jessie J Hospitalized After Meniere's Disease Left Her Deaf and Unable to Walk Properly The 'Price Tag' hitmaker reveals on Instagram she landed in hospital on Christmas Eve after suffering from severe dizziness because of her inner ear condition.

AceShowbiz 4 hours ago