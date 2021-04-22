Hilary Duff has been slated to star in a 'How I Met Your Mother' reboot called 'How I Met Your Father' on Hulu but a premiere date has not been announced.Full Article
'How I Met Your Father': Hilary Duff To Star In 'How I Met Your Mother' Reboot
Hilary Duff sera la star du spin-off de «How I Met Your Mother»
«How I Met Your Mother» va avoir droit à une suite, avec Hilary Duff au casting. L'actrice sera la star de «How I Met Your..
Hilary Duff to lead cast of How I Met Your Mother spin-off
Hilary Duff to star in How I Met Your Mother sequel series for Hulu
Hilary Duff to star in How I Met Your Mother sequel series
Hilary Duff is set to star in a ‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel series, which will be titled 'How I Met Your Father' and will..