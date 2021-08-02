Kathy Griffin revealed she has been diagnosed with lung cancer, even though she has never smoked.Full Article
Kathy Griffin Reveals She Has Lung Cancer, Says She 'Never Smoked'
OK! Magazine0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Wibbitz Top Stories
Kathy Griffin Reveals, Lung Cancer Diagnosis.
The comedian shared her
stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis
in a statement..
Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Will Undergo Surgery | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
Advertisement
More coverage
Comedian Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Sky News
US comedian Kathy Griffin has revealed she has lung cancer and will undergo surgery to have part of one of them removed.