Fourth of July Deals: Save on Apple Devices and Accessories Including HomePod, Anker Products, and More Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

This weekend is the Fourth of July holiday in the United States, and as the celebration approaches many of the most popular Apple-related product and accessory sites have introduced notable discounts. You'll find all of the best Fourth of July Apple deals in the lists below, and note that many of the sales will last through Saturday, July 4, unless otherwise stated.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*Anker*Anker's newest Amazon sale includes discounts on wall chargers, wireless chargers, and accessories including eufy's robotic vacuums and the Nebula Apollo Mini Projector. Each of these discounts will expire on Sunday, July 5.



*Wall Chargers*· PowerPort Atom PD 2 - $33.99, down from $54.99· PowerPort II Duo - $20.99, down from $27.99

*Wireless Charger*· PowerWave 7.5W Stand 2-Pack - $25.99, down from $34.99

*Miscellaneous*· eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 - $179.00, down from $249.00· Nebula Apollo Mini Projector - $299.99, down from $359.99*OWC*OWC has a new Firecracker 2020 event, including over 70 discounts on various accessories and Apple devices. The standout markdown during this sale is a new HomePod (White) for $207.60, down from $299.00.

This isn't quite the lowest we've ever seen for a new HomePod, which has previously been down to $197, but as of now OWC's discount is one of the best online. You'll get this HomePod in bulk packaging with an OWC warranty, but otherwise it is a brand new device.

*eBay*eBay has a 20 percent off coupon code for its shoppers this Fourth of July. By entering the code PLUS20 you can save on select home and garden, tech, pool, sporting goods, and more through July 6. This discount is capped at a max of $100 taken off your order.

eBay's tech and home section includes a wide arrange of products, including JBL speakers, Dyson fans and vacuums, iPhones, MacBooks, 4K TV sets, and much more. Be sure to head to eBay's tech section to browse before the coupon expires. Shoppers should note that it can be used twice.

*Adorama*Adorama's Fourth of July sale is mainly focusing on discounts on cameras and photography equipment. You can save on the Canon Ivy Cliq Instant Camera Printer ($59.00), the GoPro HERO8 ($299.00), and the Canon VIXIA Waterproof Camcorder ($249.00). Visit Adorama's website for the full list, and note that this sale will expire on Sunday, July 5.

*B&H Photo*B&H Photo has a wide variety of discounts going on this Fourth of July. You can save on a previous-generation iPad Pro, Western Digital external hard drive, AirPods Pro, various computer monitors, and more. We've collected a few of these sales below.· 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018, 64GB Wi-Fi) - $799.00, down from $999.00· AirPods Pro - $234.99, down from $249.00· WD 4TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive - $99.99, down from $109.99· Samsung 350 Series 23.5-inch LCD Monitor - $119.99, down from $149.99*Hyper*Accessory brand Hyper has a few discounts on its USB-C hubs for the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro. These devices start at $39.99 and include savings of up to $20 off. Hyper's sales also include savings on wireless chargers, Lightning cables, and more. You can see all of the discounts on the company's website.

*Bose*Bose is offering a few special offers on its wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers this week. You can also get free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more, with free return shipping.

· SoundSport Wireless Headphones - $99.95, down from $149.95· Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - $379.95, down from $399.95· SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - $89.95, down from $129.95· Home Speaker 300 - $199.95, down from $259.95· Home Speaker 500 - $299.95, down from $399.95*JBL*JBL's Independence Day sale includes between 10 and 50 percent off Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones. You can get the popular JBL Pulse 4 for $149.95, down from $249.95 [also available at Amazon], or the JBL Tune 120TWS headphones for $79.95, down from $99.95.

The rest of the sale includes savings on loudspeakers and other portable Bluetooth speakers, so be sure to visit JBL's website before the deals expire.

*Speck*At Speck you can get 20 percent off sitewide through July 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Free shipping is available on orders placed in the United States. There are some exclusions, including cases for the 2020 iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, Presidio Perfect Clear Series cases, and any products already on sale.

*Miscellaneous*



· Belkin - Save on iPhone docks, smart plugs, wireless chargers, and more.· Incipio - Save on cases for the iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and more.· Newegg - Save up to 40 percent on computer accessories.· Pad & Quill - Shop the new Summer Clearance event with discounts on iPhone, MacBook, and iPad cases.· Scosche - Save on car mounts for iPhone and more.



Related Roundup: Apple Deals



This article, "Fourth of July Deals: Save on Apple Devices and Accessories Including HomePod, Anker Products, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published 2 days ago This Fourth of July is going to look a lot different in south Florida. As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the tourism indust 01:48 This Fourth of July is going to look a lot different in south Florida. As coronavirus cases continue to rise, the tourism industry could continue on a decline. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tampa Bay residents social distance for Fourth of July



Tampa Bay residents social distance for Fourth of July Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52 Published 4 hours ago Celebrating the contributions of minorities this fourth of July



Zulmary India Cruz organized an event in front of City Hall on Saturday to celebrate the contributions minorities have made to the United States. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:44 Published 4 hours ago Hospitals see increase of burn injuries on 4th of July



The Arizona Burn Foundations urges people to use extra caution while dealing with fireworks on the Fourth of July as hospitals usually see a surge in burn injuries. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 04:19 Published 11 hours ago

Tweets about this