Possible 'iPhone 12' Battery Certifications Suggest Lower Capacities Than iPhone 11 Series Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MySmartPrice has spotted certifications for three new Apple batteries that it believes could be for the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, despite them being less capacitive than the batteries in the current iPhone 11 series.

The batteries are identified with the model numbers A2471, A2431, and A2466, and appear on Safety Korea, China's 3C, and the Danish agency UL Demko.



Apple is expected to release four iPhones this fall, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model. MySmartPrice has interpreted the different capacities as belonging to the following ‌iPhone 12‌ models (assuming the higher end ‌iPhone 12‌ Max and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro share the same battery):· Apple ‌iPhone 12‌ (5.4-inch) – A2471 – 2,227mAh· Apple ‌iPhone 12‌ Max (6.1-inch) – A2431 – 2,775mAh· Apple ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro (6.1-inch) – A2431 – 2,775mAh· Apple ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max (6.7-inch) – A2466 – 3,687mAhApple improved the capacity of its batteries in the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, which have both heavier and thicker batteries than those used in the previous XS and XS Max models. The ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ has a 3,046 mAh battery, up from the 2,658 mAh battery in the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 3,969 mAh battery, up from the 3,174 mAh battery in the ‌iPhone XS‌ Max.



The ‌iPhone 11 Pro Max‌ has the largest battery life of any iPhone ever, lasting up to five hours longer than the ‌iPhone XS‌ Max per charge.



If these batteries are indeed destined for the ‌iPhone 12‌ series, the numbers are likely to disappoint some waiting for Apple's next smartphone lineup. The capacities are especially discouraging given that Apple suppliers were reportedly developing a custom battery protection module that's 50 percent smaller and thinner than the same component in previous iPhones.



The rumored ‌iPhone 12‌ series could also have higher battery demands than previous iPhones, meaning Apple would have to make some serious energy efficiency improvements to make them last as long as current-generation models. All four devices are expected to have OLED displays, 5G support, a new ‌iPhone‌ 4-like metal frame, up to 6GB of RAM, up to triple-lens rear cameras with 3D sensing, and more.

Related Roundup: iPhone 12

Tag: MySmartPrice.com



This article, "Possible 'iPhone 12' Battery Certifications Suggest Lower Capacities Than iPhone 11 Series" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums 👓 View full article

