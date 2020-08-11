Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Launches Apple Music Beta Website With iOS 14 Design and 'Listen Now' Tab to Replace 'For You'

MacRumours.com Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Apple recently relaunched its Apple Music beta website to add a "Listen Now" feature that replaces the "For You" tab from the standard Apple Music website.
Listen Now is similar to For You, featuring Top Picks based on usage habits, recently played songs, and automatic playlists like Favorites Mix and Chill Mix, and it is updated with new suggestions regularly.

The new beta page, initially noticed by 9to5Mac, mirrors the new "Listen Now" tab that was introduced in Apple Music in iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur, and it exists alongside the non-beta ‌Apple Music‌ website. Apple has also redesigned the beta ‌Apple Music‌ website to resemble the design of the Music app in ‌iOS 14‌.

Apple made a web version of ‌Apple Music‌ available in September 2019, and the web experience exited beta in April 2020. ‌Apple Music‌ on the web lets ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers sign in to access their music libraries, playlists, personal mixes, and recommendations. Music content plays right in the web browser, so the web experience makes ‌Apple Music‌ available on any device.

‌Apple Music‌ on the web does not offer certain features that can be found in Apple's dedicated ‌Apple Music‌ apps like the option to see lyrics for songs that are playing.

The beta web experience is likely to replace the existing web experience when ‌iOS 14‌, ‌iPadOS 14‌, and macOS Big Sur launch to the public this fall. The beta site can be accessed at beta.music.apple.com, while the standard site is still available at music.apple.com.

Tag: Apple Music

This article, "Apple Launches Apple Music Beta Website With iOS 14 Design and 'Listen Now' Tab to Replace 'For You'" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Apple Watch OS 7 Beta Available

Apple Watch OS 7 Beta Available 00:26

 Apple Watch OS 7 Beta Available

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction [Video]

Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction

HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, the owner of Apple Daily and Next Media — yes, our daddy here at TomoNews — has been arrested under Beijing's highly questionable so-called 'national security..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 04:14Published
Google Maps updated to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard [Video]

Google Maps updated to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard

Google has updated its navigation application Google Maps to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard mode. According to The Verge, the new update allows users to display their realtime mapping directions..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music [Video]

Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music, and she announced on Wednesday via Instagram that she's set to unveil Gaga Radio on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

New Apple Music beta website follows iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur design

 Apple has launched a new beta website for Apple Music, aligning its web app with the new design and features of Apple Music in iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur. The...
Macworld

Apple relaunches Apple Music beta website with new Listen Now tab

 Apple introduced a web version of Apple Music last year, which was available as a beta preview until April this year when the Apple Music web was officially...
9to5Mac

Relaunched Apple Music 'beta' web player features new 'Listen Now' tab

 Apple this week relaunched a beta version of the Apple Music web player with a few tweaks that bring the service in line with corresponding app versions set to...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this