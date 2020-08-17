Global  
 

Apple Card Beginning to Show Up on Equifax Credit Reports

Monday, 17 August 2020
Apple Card is starting to show up on Equifax credit reports, but not yet for all users, according to a Reddit discussion today.
Apple Card info is now being reported to all three major credit bureaus in the United States, with the other two being Experian and TransUnion. As with any credit card, Apple Card usage can positively or negatively one's credit score based on factors such as payment history, credit utilization, and age of the account.

To apply for an ‌Apple Card‌, open the Wallet app on an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, a digital ‌Apple Card‌ will be ready for purchases immediately. A physical, titanium Apple Card can also be requested through the Wallet app for use at retail stores that do not accept contactless payments.

Apple Card's key features include color-coded spending summaries in the Wallet app, no fees, and up to three percent cashback on purchases, paid out daily.

