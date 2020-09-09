Apple Disabling 'Sign in with Apple' for Epic Games on September 11 Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Now that Epic Games' developer account has been terminated, Apple is also ending access to other services, such as Sign in with Apple. According to Epic Games, Apple will no longer let users sign in to Epic Games using ‌Sign in with Apple‌ as of September 11, which is in two days.

Epic says that customers who use ‌Sign in with Apple‌ to access their Epic Games accounts should make sure their email and password are up to date, and the company is offering an FAQ on how to update an account email address and password so Epic Games users don't lose access to their accounts.





Apple will no longer allow users to sign into Epic Games accounts using “Sign In with Apple” as soon as September 11, 2020. If you used “Sign In with Apple”, please make sure your email and password are up to date. https://t.co/4XZX5g0eaf



— Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 9, 2020Customers who do not update to a standard email address and password will not be able to log in to their accounts, but after September 11, those who did not transition from ‌Sign in with Apple‌ may be able to contact Epic Games to have their accounts recovered manually.



Sign in with Apple is a feature that allows Apple device users to sign in to accounts and services using their Apple ID, with that info obscured from the website or service for privacy purposes. It's similar to Google and Facebook account sign in options, but with Apple promising greater privacy through options like Hide My Email.



The feature was introduced as part of iOS 13 and apps and services have been adopting it since then. Apple requires any app that uses Google and Facebook login options to also offer ‌Sign in with Apple‌.

