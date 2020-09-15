Global  
 

Apple Time Flies Event last-minute rumors: Apple Watch SE, two iPads, no Apple TV

Macworld Tuesday, 15 September 2020
With just a few hours to go until September’s Time Flies Event kicks off, some of the most reliable tipsters have shared some last-minute rumors about what Apple is going to release today. Here’s what we’ve learned so far:

*Apple Watch SE:* Mark Gurman and Evan Blass have both seemingly confirmed that the new cheaper Apple Watch will be called the Apple Watch SE, matching the naming introduced with the iPhone earlier this year. Gurman says the SE will be “similar to the Series 5 in terms of design and internals,” while Blass agrees that it will come in Bluetooth and LTE options as well as 40mm and 44mm sizes.

