Free AirPods offered for iPhone 11 purchase in India from October 17
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Customers buying an iPhone 11 from Apple's online store in India as part of the Diwali holiday shopping period will get an added bonus, in the form of a free pair of AirPods.
A graphic Apple created for the launch of its online Apple Store in India.
Announced on Saturday a week before the offer takes place, customers who purchase an iPhone 11 from Apple's online store covering India from October 17 will get a pair of AirPods for free as part of their order. A banner in the online Apple Store advises of the upcoming Diwali offer.
