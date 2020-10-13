Apple Expected to Remove Chargers From Entire iPhone Lineup Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

For months, it has been rumored that iPhone 12 models will not come with a charger in the box, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now claims that this move will extend to Apple's entire iPhone lineup following its event today, including the iPhone SE.

Last month, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE launched without chargers in the box, so it would be natural for iPhones to follow suit. This briefly excluded higher-end Edition and Hermès versions of the Apple Watch Series 6, but those models now ship without chargers too. iPads continue to be bundled with a power adapter in the box.



Apple is set to host an event later today, where it is widely expected to unveil four new iPhone models, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four devices are expected to feature 5G support, OLED displays, and a new flat-edged design like the iPad Pro.



This morning, reputable leaker Evan Blass shared what appear to be official images of the entire iPhone 12 lineup, along with images of the so-called HomePod mini, which is also expected to be introduced at Apple's event today.



Apple's event begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today — here's how to watch. Follow along with MacRumors for live coverage of the announcements.



