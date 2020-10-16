Global  
 

Apple Online Store Down Ahead of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Pre-Orders

MacRumours.com Friday, 16 October 2020
Apple's online store is down ahead of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders, which are set to begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.

"You're... early," reads the Apple Store message when attempting to visit the U.S. website. "Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep." Apple used to do new device pre-orders at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, but since last year, has been holding iPhone pre-orders at 5:00 a.m.
The ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro are launching in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, and a full list of launch times can be found in our time zone guide.

Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro models feature a full redesign with a flat-edged look that similar to the design of the iPad Pro. All of the models feature edge-to-edge OLED displays, 5G connectivity, and upgraded camera technology.

Following pre-orders, the first ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro shipments will arrive to customers on Friday, October 23. Note that pre-orders will only be available for the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ and 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌, with pre-orders for the ‌iPhone 12‌ mini and ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Max launching on November 6.

If you're hoping to get an ‌iPhone 12‌ or 12 Pro on launch day, it's a good idea to purchase early because there's no word on how much supply Apple will have. Preliminary reports suggest demand is high and supply is low, with pre-orders from telecoms in Taiwan selling out within 45 minutes.

Pricing on the ‌iPhone 12‌ starts at $829, though some U.S. carriers are offering a $30 discount that drops the price to Apple's advertised $799 price point. Pricing on the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ starts at $999.

This article, "Apple Online Store Down Ahead of iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Pre-Orders" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Apple launches new iPhone 12 with 5G

Apple launches new iPhone 12 with 5G 00:45

 Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the new Apple iPhone 12 with 5G. The phone featuresa new display technology, 'ceramic shield', which has four times better dropperformance. Another new feature is 'smart data mode' which helps save batterylife.

