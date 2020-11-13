Hasan Minhaj Joins the Cast of 'The Morning Show' for Season 2

Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj has joined the cast of "The Morning Show" for season two, reports Deadline. Minhaj will play Eric, a charismatic, rising star that joins the news team.Image via Cole Haan



Minhaj had a role as a correspondent on "The Daily Show," and he had a Netflix show called "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj." He's also starred in a standup special, "Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King."



Minhaj will be joining the existing cast of "The Morning Show," which includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and more.

Production on "The Morning Show" resumed filming on October 19, but there's still no word on when the second season will premiere. Season two filming started in March but went on hiatus for several months due to the pandemic, with the pandemic storyline set to be written into the show.



"The Morning Show" is one of Apple's most popular TV shows to date. It was nominated for several Golden Globe awards, and Billy Crudup won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.



