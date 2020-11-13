Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hasan Minhaj Joins the Cast of 'The Morning Show' for Season 2

MacRumours.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj has joined the cast of "The Morning Show" for season two, reports Deadline. Minhaj will play Eric, a charismatic, rising star that joins the news team.Image via Cole Haan

Minhaj had a role as a correspondent on "The Daily Show," and he had a Netflix show called "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj." He's also starred in a standup special, "Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King."

Minhaj will be joining the existing cast of "The Morning Show," which includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and more.
Production on "The Morning Show" resumed filming on October 19, but there's still no word on when the second season will premiere. Season two filming started in March but went on hiatus for several months due to the pandemic, with the pandemic storyline set to be written into the show.

"The Morning Show" is one of Apple's most popular TV shows to date. It was nominated for several Golden Globe awards, and Billy Crudup won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Hasan Minhaj Joins the Cast of 'The Morning Show' for Season 2" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 'The Crown' cast stage season four premiere from their homes

'The Crown' cast stage season four premiere from their homes 00:56

 The cast of The Crown staged a premiere for season four of the hit royal drama at their respective homes.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Great British Baking Show Holidays Season 3 [Video]

The Great British Baking Show Holidays Season 3

The Great British Baking Show Holidays Season 3 - Official Trailer - Netflix Cake pops, canapes, favorite contestants from seasons past and the "Derry Girls" cast bring Yuletide joy to the tent. But..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published
Miranda Kerr's Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day | Allure [Video]

Miranda Kerr's Routine: The First 5 & Last 5 Things I Do Every Day | Allure

Miranda Kerr shares her first five and last five beauty and self-care steps that she does every day. Miranda explains how necessary mediation and relaxation practices have been throughout her busy..

Credit: Allure     Duration: 09:04Published
Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 | Morning Blend [Video]

Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 | Morning Blend

The Crossover Premiere Event Begins With Station 19 Season 4 Premiere at 8PM (ET/PT), Followed by Grey’s Anatomy Two-Hour Season 17 Premiere at 9PM (ET/PT)

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 06:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Hasan Minhaj joins the cast of The Morning Show Season 2
Indian Express

Hasan Minhaj joins 'The Morning Show' cast for season two

 Comedian, writer, and political commentator Hasan Minhaj joins up for season two of Emmy award-winning Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show." Image Credit: Cara...
AppleInsider

Hasan Minhaj to join Jennifer Aniston in the next season of ‘The Morning Show

 Apple TV has yet to reveal the date of the Jennifer Aniston-starrer featuring Hasan Minhaj
Upworthy