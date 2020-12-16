AirPods Max Now Available for Same-Day Pickup at Apple Stores in Some European Countries Including France, Italy, Spain, and UK

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

One day after their official launch, AirPods Max have now become available in select Apple Stores for same-day pickup in several European countries, including France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

‌AirPods Max‌ are currently available for pickup in some stores in Space Gray and Silver, but other colors remain largely unavailable with some exceptions. In-store pickup options are available either today or tomorrow in most major stores.



For those interested, many stores also have the optional Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable in stock in both black and white colors.



To initiate the pickup process, add the ‌AirPods Max‌ to your cart on Apple.com and select the "I'll pick it up" option during checkout. Next, select a pickup date and a 15-minute check-in window, enter your personal information, and complete payment online. Make sure to bring a government-issued photo ID with you to your appointment, and remember that health precautions such as face coverings and temperature checks are currently in effect.



‌AirPods Max‌ are Apple's new premium over-ear headphones, featuring active noise cancellation, spatial audio, adaptive EQ, and more. Priced at $549, the headphones are designed with memory foam ear cushions, a stainless steel frame, and a mesh headband. Like the Apple Watch, the ‌AirPods Max‌ have a Digital Crown for volume control and Siri, and there's an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup for instant pairing with Apple devices.



The pickup option has yet to go live in some European countries, and inventory will likely fluctuate, so act fast if interested. ‌AirPods Max‌ still face a lengthy 12-14 week delivery estimate for online orders.



