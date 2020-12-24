Best price: M1 MacBook Air (16GB, 512GB, 8-core GPU) on sale for $1,299 ($150 off) Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Ringing in as the lowest price available, Apple's new M1 MacBook Air with high-end upgrades is $150 off exclusively for AppleInsider readers. Pick up the 8-core GPU model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $1,299 in your choice of Silver or Space Gray.



*Lowest price available*



The $1,299 price is courtesy of Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama when you shop through this *activation link* and enter promo code *APINSIDER* in the same browsing session. This particular configuration in your choice of Silver (promo code required) or Space Gray features the line's best 8-core GPU, along with 16GB of RAM (the max offered in the new M1 MacBook Air) and 512GB of storage. Our team has spent time with this spec and found the Air to be an excellent value thanks to the M1 chip that's also found in the new MacBook Pro (see our M1 MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro comparison to learn more about the differences between models).



