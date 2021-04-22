Apple Celebrates Earth Day 2021 With Specially Curated Content in Apple TV+, App Store, and More

In celebration of Earth Day 2021 being held today, Apple is bringing specially curated content to the App Store, Apple TV+, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Maps to highlight mother nature and the environment.

In the Apple TV and Apple Books app, Apple will highlight special content in its Earth Day collections that "explores the science and human cost of climate change and its impact on wildlife, and offer hope for the future." Also, ‌Apple TV+‌ subscribers can enjoy streaming the newly premiered "The Year Earth Changed" documentary and new seasons of "Tiny World" and "Earth At Night In Color."



Apple will place apps that target sustainable shopping, food waste reduction, and donations in a Today ‌App Store‌ story. The new story, Apple hopes, will encourage people to donate to different causes and "find a wealth of information on how to make a positive environmental impact."

On Apple Music, Apple will highlight "earth-inspired music" such as "Sounds of Nature" and a "Mixtape for Mother Earth" playlist. ‌Apple Music‌ will also feature a "special editorial space that features a peaceful soundscape of the seven continents and exclusive motion covers."



Remaining in the audio space, Apple Podcasts will offer content and shows that provide "insight and education on environmental issues, providing inspiration for active participation in the fight against climate change and underscoring the power and importance of nature itself."



Additional new content will include special new curated guides within ‌Apple Maps‌ in partnership with the National Park Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Red Tricycle, Culture Trip, FATMAP, and Lonely Planet. Apple Watch owners can also earn a special Earth Day Award by completing a 30-minute work on Earth Day.



