Watch the Trailer for Season 2 of British Comedy Series 'Trying' Ahead of Apple TV+ Debut on May 21

Apple has released the official trailer for the second series of feel-good British comedy series "Trying," which will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting May 21.



Apple's description of the second series:All Nikki and Jason want is a baby—the one thing they can't have. So they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, dramatic relatives, and chaotic lives, will the couple succeed in building the family of their dreams?



Co-starring BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris, and written by Andy Wolton, "Trying" is a comedy series from ‌Apple TV+‌ and BBC Studios about a thirtysomething couple and their friends learning to grow up, settle down, and find someone to love.



The show, which hails from BBC Studios and is written by Andy Wolton, was the first original series from the U.K. to debut on ‌Apple TV+‌ and received generally favorable reviews, according to Metacritic.



The eight new episodes in the second season will be released on a weekly basis from May 21, and the relationship comedy has already been renewed for a third season.

