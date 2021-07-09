'M2' MacBook Air, macOS utilities, Stream Deck, listener questions on the AppleInsider podcast

On this week's episode of the AppleInsider podcast, we cover "M2" MacBook Air rumors, Facebook's report into iPhone and Android default apps, our current macOS utilities, and answer listener questions.



Developer "@Dylandkt"claims the next-generation "M2" chip will launch in the first half of 2022. If true, then it's also said that a redesigned MacBook Air — perhaps in multiple colors — will likely be the first device to sport this next iteration of Apple Silicon. The "M2" will be a separate chip from the rumored "M1X" that will power Apple's high-end MacBook Pro and iMac Pro devices.In the meantime, Facebook commissioned a study to investigate third-party app usage from Apple and Android users, then leaked portions of the report to The Verge. Being generous, you can say that the criteria for this study has been unclear and less than robust. But it reportedly lists the top 20 most used apps on iOS and Android. Facebook says this proves that first-party apps occupying most of the top spots in this study show anti-competitive behavior, but we discuss the holes in their argument.



