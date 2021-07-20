Netflix to offer original mobile games to subscribers for free

Netflix on Tuesday offered additional detail on its push into gaming, saying its first steps will be to create original titles that existing subscribers can access at no additional cost.



Last week, Netflix announced the hire of former EA and Facebook executive Mike Verdu, who is set to head up the streaming giant's gaming division under the supervision of COO Greg Peters.In a second quarter earnings report on Tuesday (PDF link), Netflix hinted at plans to enter the crowded gaming market, saying the endeavor will be treated as a new content category similar to the company's foray into original films and unscripted TV.



