'Bad Monkey' Series Starring Vince Vaughn Coming to Apple TV+

Apple has inked a deal for "Bad Monkey" an upcoming television series that's set to star Vince Vaughn, Apple announced today.

The 10-episode drama is based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name. It tells the story of Andrew Yancy, a South Florida detective who has been demoted to a restaurant inspector. After a tourist finds a severed arm while out fishing, Yancy is pulled innto a world of greed and corruption that decimates the environment in Florida and the Bahamas.



According to Apple, reviews of the book called it "a comedic marvel ... beautifully constructed," and "a rollicking misadventure in the colorful annals of greed and corruption in South Florida."



"Bad Monkey" comes from writer Bill Lawrence who also works as a writer and executive producer on "Ted Lasso."



