Apple ordered to pay $300M to PanOptis in patent suit retrial

A federal jury in Texas on Friday ordered Apple to pay $300 million in royalties to non-practicing entity PanOptis, a downgraded penalty resulting from a retrial over damages relating to infringement of wireless technology patents.



Apple last year was ordered to pay out $506.2 million for infringing on a clutch of 4G LTE patents owned by PanOptis and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet companies.Following the verdict, the tech giant called for a retrial on claims that the jury's verdict form was oversimplified and thus "tainted" an ensuing verdict. In April, U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap in an order upheld the liability finding, but called for a new trial to reset damages.



