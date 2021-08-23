Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Demand Ted Lasso Biscuits in Satirical Letter Addressed to Apple TV+

In the latest episode of hit Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso," Jeremy Swift's character Higgins briefly poked fun at actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC last year.

As noted by Deadline, Reynolds and McElhenney responded over the weekend by tweeting a letter that sarcastically threatens legal action against Apple TV+ over the joke.



"While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honored to be mentioned on the platform that's brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans and the entire Wrexham community," the letter reads in part.



For context, McElhenney is one of the creators of "Mythic Quest," so he is sarcastically pumping up his own Apple TV+ series.



Reynolds and McElhenney added that, in order to avoid legal action, Apple was required to send two large boxes of Ted Lasso's biscuits to Wrexham AFC's stadium prior to the club's season opening match on Saturday. Apple TV+ responded with a tweet saying that it has a team of 2,000 lawyers furiously baking. It would be humorous if Apple actually delivered on the promise, but sadly the actors have yet to follow up with any evidence.





Thank you so much for your reasonable arbitration request, Rob. Our team of 2,000 lawyers are furiously baking as we speak... https://t.co/GMutZqLLFr



— Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 21, 2021Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year and provides access to a growing library of original TV shows and movies, including "Ted Lasso," which has been a massive hit for the service and a strong marketing asset. The first season of the show won multiple major awards and the second season is currently underway.

