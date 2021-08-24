Deals: All-Time Low Prices Arrive for Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Today we're tracking a handful of deals on iPad keyboards from Amazon and Best Buy, mainly focusing on 2020 and 2021 models of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Sales start at *$104.05* for the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio, down from $199.00. This is a new record low price for this accessory on Amazon, and the all-around best deal currently available online.

$95 OFF

12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio (2020) for $104.05This model is on the low-end of the price range for Apple keyboards because it lacks features like backlit keys and a trackpad, as well as the Magic Keyboard's floating cantilever design. It's still a solid full-size keyboard accessory for any 12.9-inch iPad Pro owners who don't specifically need a trackpad or backlit keys.



Next, the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard remains on sale at Best Buy, available for *$199.00*, down from $349.00. This remains the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the Magic Keyboard, and Best Buy is the only major retailer offering it at this price.$150 OFF

12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard (2020) for $199.00Lastly, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is on sale for *$324.88* on Amazon, down from $349.00. Only the Black color is on sale at this price, and it's another new all-time low price for an iPad keyboard accessory.$24 OFF

12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard (2021) for $324.88This brand new model of the Magic Keyboard features a trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design with magnetic attachment to the iPad Pro. This version is compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro third generation and later.



If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals



This article, "Deals: All-Time Low Prices Arrive for Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums