Apple Store goes down ahead of iPhone 13 & Apple Watch Series 7 event

Apple has taken down its online Apple Store for updates, in preparation for Tuesday's launch of the iPhone 13 and other products.



As is customary for an Apple launch day, the company has put its online Apple Store and the Apple Store app into a maintenance mode. Visitors to the store will see a message stating the page will "Be right back," complete with the multi-colored Apple logo animation.While Apple does periodically pull the online Apple Store offline for maintenance, the period is typically hours-long on days when there is a major launch. With Tuesday's "California Streaming" event occurring later in the day, store downtime was to be expected.



Read more...