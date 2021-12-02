Compared: Google Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Google launched its new Pixel 6 lineup on Tuesday, with its smartphone range now sporting its own Tensor processor. Here's how the search giant's latest compares against Apple's iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro.



Pixel 6 and iPhone 13

Tuesday saw Google formally introduce the Pixel 6. Teased at Google I/O over the summer, the new smartphone is set to be a departure for the company, as instead of relying on a Snapdragon processor, it's using something entirely new: a Google-designed chip.



