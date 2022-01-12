Deals: Shop the Latest New Year's Discounts on Apple's Entire iPhone 13 Lineup

Cellular carriers in the United States routinely have solid offers on the latest iPhones, and today we're tracking a few deals that have appeared in January at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. These discounts are focused on Apple's new smartphone lineup, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*iPhone 13*Starting with the iPhone 13, there are a few solid offers from the three major cellular carriers in the United States. AT&T has one of the best discounts, offering the iPhone 13 at no cost with eligible trade in, while T-Mobile has a basic discount that takes up to $800 off the device when trading in and signing up for the carrier's Magenta MAX plan. If you're looking to purchase two iPhone 13 devices, Verizon has a BOGO up to $700 off on Verizon Unlimited plans.

· AT&T - Get iPhone 13 for $0 with eligible trade in· Verizon - Buy one, get another up to $700 off on select Unlimited plans· T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans

*iPhone 13 mini*Across all carriers, iPhone 13 mini deals are matching the same offers seen on the iPhone 13. AT&T is again offering this device at no cost when you trade in an eligible older smartphone, T-Mobile has up to $800 off with trade ins on Magenta MAX plans, and Verizon is the place to look when purchasing multiple devices at once.

· AT&T - Get iPhone 13 mini for $0 with eligible trade in· Verizon - Buy one, get another up to $700 off on select Unlimited plans· T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans*iPhone 13 Pro*Moving to the Pro models, AT&T is offering the iPhone 13 Pro for up to $800 off with the usual eligible trade in requirement. Verizon is topping that offer by offering savings of up to $1,000 when trading in an old device and signing up for select Verizon Unlimited plans.

· AT&T - Get iPhone 13 Pro for up to $800 off with eligible trade in· Verizon - Save up to $1,000 when trading in old device on select Unlimited plans· T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans

*iPhone 13 Pro Max*You'll find the same deals on the iPhone 13 Pro Max as you did on the iPhone 13 Pro, with AT&T offering up to $800 off and Verizon offering up to $1,000 off the smartphone. Both carriers require you to trade in an older device to see these savings, as well as sign up for their versions of unlimited cellular plans.

· AT&T - Get iPhone 13 Pro Max for up to $800 off with eligible trade in· Verizon - Save up to $1,000 when trading in old device on select Unlimited plans· T-Mobile - Get up to $800 off with trade in on Magenta MAX plans*Other Offers*



· AT&T - Get iPhone 12 mini for up to 50% off· AT&T - Save up to 50% on AT&T branded power accessories· AT&T - Get $200 off Apple Watch· Verizon - Buy one, get up to $460 off another iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro· Verizon - Get up to 40% off on five or more regularly priced accessories



If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we've begun tracking the latest carrier deals in our Best iPhone Deals guide. This includes discounts and offers from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and more.

