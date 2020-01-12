Jimmy Fallon to play host for NBC's upcoming 'That's My Jam' series

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 12 (ANI): Talk show host and funny-man Jimmy Fallon will be featuring on prime time television for the first time as the host of NBC's new musical competition series named 'That's My Jam'.



