Jimmy Fallon to play host for NBC's upcoming 'That's My Jam' series

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 12 (ANI): Talk show host and funny-man Jimmy Fallon will be featuring on prime time television for the first time as the host of NBC's new musical competition series named 'That's My Jam'.
