'Tanhaji' vs 'Chhapaak': a Cong vs BJP 'tax free' game

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) "UP govt has made Tanha ji movie tax free. Actor Ajay Devgan has thanked Yogi ji for this. #ThankYouYOGIji," declared Department of Silk and Textile, Uttar Pradesh, on its official twitter handle. The announcement comes after the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapak" was made tax free in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan a couple of days ago.
'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' made tax free in UP

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has been granted exemption from tax by the government in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made on Twitter...
IndiaTimes

Ajay's 'Tanhaji' tax free in Uttar Pradesh

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has been granted exemption from tax by the government in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made on Twitter...
IndiaTimes


