CNNers Knock ‘Jarring’ Pelosi Impeachment Signing Ceremony, Pens: ‘Off-Message’ from Somber Tone

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* signed the two articles of impeachment at a signing ceremony today which included pens that were handed out to the House impeachment managers. Minutes later on CNN, *Dana Bash* and *Nia-Malika Henderson* criticized the ceremony and said it had a dissonant tone.
News video: House Speaker Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers

House Speaker Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers 02:45

 Nearly a month after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will officially release the articles of impeachment to the Senate today. CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest.

Pelosi doles out impeachment pens, a signing tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — One by one, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picked up pens lined up beside her and used them to sign a bit of her name on the impeachment articles...
Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew criticism Wednesday for handing out commemorative pens -- with her name on them -- after signing the resolution to transmit two...
