CNNers Knock ‘Jarring’ Pelosi Impeachment Signing Ceremony, Pens: ‘Off-Message’ from Somber Tone
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* signed the two articles of impeachment at a signing ceremony today which included pens that were handed out to the House impeachment managers. Minutes later on CNN, *Dana Bash* and *Nia-Malika Henderson* criticized the ceremony and said it had a dissonant tone.
Nearly a month after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will officially release the articles of impeachment to the Senate today. CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest.
A new poll from CNN reveals the majority of Americans want the Senate to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office. Fifty-one percent of respondents want the Senate to convict the president..
President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday tipped their hand regarding their defense strategy. CNN reports the team filed a lengthy response calling the charges Trump committed impeachable offenses..
WASHINGTON (AP) — One by one, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picked up pens lined up beside her and used them to sign a bit of her name on the impeachment articles...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew criticism Wednesday for handing out commemorative pens -- with her name on them -- after signing the resolution to transmit two...