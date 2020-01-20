Global  

Kellyanne Conway Threatens ‘Reciprocity’ if Democrats Push For Trump Trial Witnesses: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

Monday, 20 January 2020
White House and President Donald Trump‘s top adviser Kellyanne Conway responded on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom to the possibility of Senate Democrats (and several Republicans) defying President Donald Trump and calling upon witnesses to testify over the impeachment articles. In an interview with Fox anchor Sandra Smith, Conway warned of “reciprocity” against any Democratic senators […]
News video: McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses 01:00

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would move to set aside any efforts by Democrats to force an early vote on subpoenaing witnesses and documents during afternoon proceedings in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would move to set aside any efforts by Democrats to force an early vote on subpoenaing...
Chris Wallace to Kellyanne Conway: Democrats Using Every Minute to Make Their Case, ‘Your Side Isn’t’

White House counselor *Kellyanne Conway* appeared on Fox News tonight to discuss the impeachment trial and argue that Democrats have no case.
