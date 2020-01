Saturday, 25 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

"Music can change the world because it can change people." – Bono (U2), 22-time GRAMMY-winner. Honoring music and musicians that broke records, made their mark and revolutionized the industry in 2019, on the biggest awards, the 62nd GRAMMY Awards airs on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:30am, exclusively on Vh1 India. Signifying... 👓 View full article