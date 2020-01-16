Global  

Marie Yovanovitch Decries 'Malicious Conspiracies' Against Her: Trump Admin 'Undermined Our Democratic Institutions'

Mediaite Thursday, 6 February 2020
Marie Yovanovitch Decries ‘Malicious Conspiracies’ Against Her: Trump Admin ‘Undermined Our Democratic Institutions’Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine *Marie Yovanovitch* said she has "no regrets" for speaking out despite the "criticism, lies and malicious conspiracies" that have been raised against her throughout the Ukraine scandal.
'Get rid of her': Tape emerges of Trump calling for envoy's firing [Video]'Get rid of her': Tape emerges of Trump calling for envoy's firing

A video has emerged of a 2018 dinner at which U.S. President Donald Trump appears to call for then ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to be removed. David Doyle reports.

Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled [Video]Ukraine probing whether U.S. envoy was surveilled

Ukraine's interior ministry announced an investigation into the possible illegal surveillance of the then American ambassador to Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch, following messages contained in documents..

Yovanovitch: Trump admin has "undermined our democratic institutions"

Yovanovitch criticized the Trump administration in a new op-ed, writing it has "undermined our democratic institutions."
Trump administration 'undermined our democratic institutions,' says ex-ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch

"We must not allow the United States to become a country where standing up to our government is a dangerous act," wrote the 34-year career diplomat.
