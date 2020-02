Sunday, 9 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Saturday Night Live took turns roasting each of the Democratic candidates in a parody of the party’s recent New Hampshire debate and then, hinting at the future landing place of those assembled, joked: “Let’s meet our future MSNBC contributors.” First up was former frontrunner Joe Biden, who expounded on his fourth-place Iowa finish withe some trademark Biden […] 👓 View full article