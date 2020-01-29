Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nicole Kimpel Wiki: Facts About Antonio Banderas’ Girlfriend

Nicole Kimpel Wiki: Facts About Antonio Banderas’ Girlfriend

Earn The Necklace Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Antonio Banderas earned his first Oscar nomination ever at the 2020 Academy Awards and he had two beautiful dates on the big awards night to celebrate. His beautiful daughter, Stella Banderas joined him along with his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel. The Spanish actor has been dating Kimpel after his marriage with Melanie Griffith, Stella’s and […]

The post Nicole Kimpel Wiki: Facts About Antonio Banderas’ Girlfriend appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Antonio Banderas On His First Oscar Nomination For 'Pain and Glory,' Being Pedro Almodovar's 'Muse' | In Studio [Video]Antonio Banderas On His First Oscar Nomination For 'Pain and Glory,' Being Pedro Almodovar's "Muse" | In Studio

"I have been working here for almost 23 years, and I never was nominated for a movie that I did in English, but they do it for a movie that I do in Spanish. It's important because it's a recognition..

Credit: THR In Studio     Duration: 13:10Published

Antonio Banderas on Playing Pedro Almodóvar in 'Pain and Glory' [Video]Antonio Banderas on Playing Pedro Almodóvar in "Pain and Glory"

Antonio Banderas talks about what it was like being directed by Pedro Almodóvar while playing him in "Pain and Glory."

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Antonio Banderas Brings Daughter Stella & Girlfriend Nicole Kimpel to Oscars 2020

Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas steps with his daughter Stella and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre...
Just Jared Also reported by •Extra

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.