Nicole Richie & Joel Madden Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Monday, 10 February 2020
Nicole Richie keeps close to husband Joel Madden as they arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 38-year-old reality star turned designer and the 40-year-old Good Charlotte coordinated in all black outfits as they made [...]
News video: Timothee Chalamet and Billie Eilish on the red carpet

Timothee Chalamet and Billie Eilish on the red carpet 01:31

 Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish own the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

