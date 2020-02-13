Global  

Katy Perry Wears Cute Pink Dress For 'American Idol' Season 18 Premiere

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Katy Perry goes pink for the American Idol season 18 premiere event held at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Wednesday night (February 12) in Hollywood. The 35-year-old singer joined her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and mentor Bobby Bones at the event ahead of the premiere of the new season. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
