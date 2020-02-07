Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Justin Bieber Tries To Teach Jimmy Fallon How To Play Hockey

Justin Bieber Tries To Teach Jimmy Fallon How To Play Hockey

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber attempts to teach some hockey skills to Jimmy Fallon during his appearance on The Tonight Show. The 25-year-old musician, who stopped by the show to promote his new album, Changes, hit the ice with the host for a fun shoot out. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber After his performance [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus [Video]Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus

Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus The singer took to Instagram to share his plans to donate to the Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Formation in the wake of the virus. Justin Bieber,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Justin Bieber Drops 'Changes' Album & Beliebers Are Loving It | Billboard News [Video]Justin Bieber Drops 'Changes' Album & Beliebers Are Loving It | Billboard News

Justin Bieber Drops 'Changes' Album & Beliebers Are Loving It | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Drops 'Intentions' feat. Quavo From 'Changes' - Read Lyrics & Watch Video!

Justin Bieber‘s new song “Intentions” featuring Quavo is out now! The 25-year-old “Yummy” singer and the 28-year-old rapper teamed up for the track and...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Justin Bieber skated circles around Jimmy Fallon in a hockey shootout

Justin Bieber joined Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show to introduce him hockey: Canada's most sacred tradition next to apologising profusely...
Mashable


Tweets about this

awlasky

Ann Wilmer-Lasky, Author ☮️ ❤️ RT @EW: Justin Bieber tries his very best to teach Jimmy Fallon how to play hockey https://t.co/QvnkA0d69Q 11 minutes ago

electric949

Electric 94.9 WATCH: Justin Bieber Tries To Teach Jimmy Fallon How To Play Hockey - More: https://t.co/fbOHGbKwV6 https://t.co/sreA9uuavH 11 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Here's what happened when Justin Bieber tried to teach Jimmy Fallon how to play hockey https://t.co/gAMN9EnSAF 41 minutes ago

slmills36

Stacey Mills RT @ETCanada: .@justinbieber teaches @jimmyfallon how to play hockey on @FallonTonight https://t.co/G8yR8cKlcH 2 hours ago

963bigfm

96.3 BIG FM Backhanded shots and backhanded compliments haha -Brian #Bieber https://t.co/s79qAWGiDM 7 hours ago

931freshradio

Fresh 93.1 JB is a pretty good hockey player! Jimmy Fallon is not... https://t.co/WnDaXH2Cou 9 hours ago

Neuro2343

🍀Trini FalPal🍀 RT @ETCanada: .@justinbieber attempts to teach @jimmyfallon how to play hockey -- watch https://t.co/Yf76DXziCI 10 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@justinbieber teaches @jimmyfallon how to play hockey on @FallonTonight https://t.co/G8yR8cKlcH 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.