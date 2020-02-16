Lupita Nyong'o Remembers 'Queen of Katwe' Co-Star Nikita Pearl Waligwa
Monday, 17 February 2020 () Lupita Nyong’o is mourning the death of Nikita Pearl Waligwa. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to remember her Queen of Katwe young co-star after it was announced she passed away at the age of 15. “It is with great sadness that I post about the passing of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, warm, talented girl [...]
