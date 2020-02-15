Global  

Kate Middleton Speaks About the Now Famous Moment with Prince William Installing Car Seat After Prince George's Birth

Just Jared Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
All eyes were on Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton as they tried to install a car seat into their car after welcoming their first child, Prince George, back in July of 2013. Now, the Duchess is talking publicly about the moment…and they were a little confused! She even revealed the behind-the-scenes secret that they [...]
News video: Prince William and Kate Middleton Practiced This Before Prince George’s Birth

Prince William and Kate Middleton Practiced This Before Prince George’s Birth 01:13

 Kate Middleton and Prince William seem like experts at parenting as they raise 3 kids under six years old. But at one point, they were so clueless that they practiced one thing before Prince George’s birth. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

