Jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial to begin

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein’s future is now in the hands of a jury as they deliberate on his criminal case in New York.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations

Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations 02:35

 There was no verdict Tuesday after the first day of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Law & Crime Network legal analyst Julie Rendelman breaks down the latest events of Harvey Weinstein’s trial.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach Verdict [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach Verdict

The jury began deliberating Tuesday in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and after more than five hours, there were questions but no verdict; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published


Jury deliberations to begin in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

A jury is expected to begin deliberations in New York on Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's trial, after often-emotional testimony from multiple women who accused him...
CBC.ca Also reported by •WorldNewsNPRE! OnlineReuters

Weinstein trial witness testifies accuser showed no distress on day of alleged rape

A former friend of Jessica Mann, one of the accusers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, told jurors on Monday that Mann did not show any signs of distress on...
Reuters

salcedonews

Andrea Salcedo RT @Jan_Ransom: STORY: #HarveyWeinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, published a Op-Ed in @Newsweek over the weekend that was directly addresse… 56 seconds ago

_oscylikespie

king kong. RT @NBCNews: Jury in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial ends first day of deliberations without a verdict https://t.co/Sgsa2cFDat 1 minute ago

HasannaJ

Sanna RT @ABC: NEW: Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City courthouse as the jury in his rape and sexual assault case is set to begin delibe… 1 minute ago

Real_Infinity95

Real_Infinity95 RT @ABC: After hearing from 35 witnesses over more than two weeks of testimony, the New York City jury in Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexua… 3 minutes ago

Buffy619

Ben Bruex Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial https://t.co/c0SJnr2yqn via @pagesix Maybe tomor… https://t.co/GF3MF3fU0E 3 minutes ago

Asitseemstome

Fiona McMahon Harvey Weinstein jury carries weight of #MeToo into deliberations #WeinsteinTrial https://t.co/ROv8R11cUe 4 minutes ago

aminshergoraya

🇬🇧🇵🇰اسپورٹس مین✍ RT @TRTWorldNow: The jury in disgraced media baron Harvey Weinstein's trial ends its first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict… 6 minutes ago

airbus63

André Forcier RT @CityNews: Jury deliberations have begun in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial. @meldug on why the judge in the case issued a warning for Wei… 6 minutes ago

