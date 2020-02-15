Global  

Billie Eilish and Finneas Get to Read 'No Time to Die' Script Before Creating Theme Song

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
During an interview for 'Good Morning America', score composer Hans Zimmer reveals that the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker and her producer brother have also watched the upcoming James Bond film.
Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song

Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song 01:01

 Lewis Capaldi eyes next Bond theme song He loves Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's title song for the new 'No Time To Die' movie and would love to emulate their success next time. Lewis Capaldi via Metro newspaper: Lewis Capaldi via Metro newspaper: Lewis Capaldi via Metro newspaper:

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Billie Eilish said that she has stopped reading Instagram comments. Why? "It was ruining my life." Eilish said that online comments are worse now than they've..

The 'No Time To Die' hitmakers have a "really good working relationship".

Billie Eilish drops 'James Bond' theme song 'No time to die'

Grammy winner Billie Eilish took fans on a musical ride as she dropped the much-awaited theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' on...
Mid-Day

Billie Eilish and Finneas penned No Time To Die theme on their tour bus


ContactMusic


