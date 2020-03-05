Global  

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Taco

E! Online Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Masked Singer's got something to taco 'bout. The Taco was unmasked in tonight's episode, revealing himself to be none other than Tom Bergeron, host of Dancing With the...
